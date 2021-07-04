FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $63,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $451.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

