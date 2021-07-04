FIL Ltd Purchases 36,063 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $43,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $125,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.