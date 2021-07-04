FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $49,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

