FIL Ltd Sells 13,370 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $68,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $276.23 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.84 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $6,477,768. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

