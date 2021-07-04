Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Shares Down 1.4%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.16. 12,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 29,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

