Financial Review: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A Innodata 2.07% 4.45% 2.25%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.71%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Innodata.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.32 $102.90 million $0.61 52.00 Innodata $58.24 million 3.17 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innodata beats TELUS International (Cda) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation. This segment also provides services for clients in the information industry that relate to content operations and product development. The Synodex segment offers an intelligent data platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an intelligent data platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as and social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

