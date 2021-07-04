Financial Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.77 $17.95 million $0.24 115.17 Qorvo $4.02 billion 5.42 $733.61 million $9.30 21.04

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Qorvo 0 4 16 0 2.80

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $200.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Qorvo.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Qorvo 18.27% 23.45% 14.48%

Summary

Qorvo beats Allegro MicroSystems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

