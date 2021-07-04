FinNexus (FNX) Price Up 5,098.4% This Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 5,098.4% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $344,655.11 and approximately $486.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00796929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

