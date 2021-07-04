FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 2,236,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,163. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

