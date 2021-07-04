FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Equities analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce $248.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.67 million to $250.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $34,095,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

