First Manhattan Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Ferro worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after buying an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ferro by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferro by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

FOE stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.