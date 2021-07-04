First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

