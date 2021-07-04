First Manhattan Co. Sells 250 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

