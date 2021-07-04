First Manhattan Co. Sells 8,545 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $369.20 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

