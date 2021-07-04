First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.