First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $443,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 260.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $28.51 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

