First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOXF opened at $155.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

