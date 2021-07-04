First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Barclays cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

