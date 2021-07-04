First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

