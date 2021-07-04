First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.20% of First Republic Bank worth $58,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,121,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

