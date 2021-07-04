FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,680 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FirstService by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $174.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.99. FirstService has a 52 week low of $98.66 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

