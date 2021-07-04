Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 34.8% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 962.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 668,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period.

NYSE FFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,539. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

