Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.78. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.