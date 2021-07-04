Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.