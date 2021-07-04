Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $79.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.72. 2,475,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

