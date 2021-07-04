Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 243,658 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fortive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 99,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,714. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.