Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.89. Fossil Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 829 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $709.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,338 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

