Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Critical Contrast

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.79% 10.64% 10.38% Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35%

66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franco-Nevada and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 5 6 0 2.55 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $169.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 101.68%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 27.66 $326.20 million $2.71 54.52 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -11.90

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

