Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 116,143 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

