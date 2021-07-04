Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,660 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cousins Properties worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

CUZ stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

