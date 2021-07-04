Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

