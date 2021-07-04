Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 939,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,514,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.76 and a 1-year high of $275.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

