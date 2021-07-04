Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.25 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

GNRC stock opened at $415.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $419.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.