Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 78.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $355.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $356.14. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

