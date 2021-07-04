Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.46 Million Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

