Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $11.14 Million in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 609,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

RXDX stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.