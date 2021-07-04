Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.55% of Winnebago Industries worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.