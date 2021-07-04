Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,067,790 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067,790 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 116,511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VYNE stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

