Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
FEIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 50,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,915. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
