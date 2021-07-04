Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FEIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 50,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,915. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

