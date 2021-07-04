Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.24. 263,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,793. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.