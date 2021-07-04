Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $164.94. 13,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,948,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $28,132,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $11,753,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Futu by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

