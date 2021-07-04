Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $164.94. 13,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,948,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.09.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.
The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $28,132,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth about $11,753,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Futu by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.