FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 275,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.41. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

