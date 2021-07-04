Fyooz Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $19,015.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00800009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

