G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,160,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 881.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 134.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

