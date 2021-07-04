Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $109.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.18 million and the lowest is $53.24 million. Galapagos reported sales of $129.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $528.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.18 million to $628.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.07 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $756.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Galapagos stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

