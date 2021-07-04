Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

