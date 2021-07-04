GAMB Trading Up 4.5% This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $10,563.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00053621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.43 or 0.00766557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.92 or 0.07904607 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

