GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Hits $17.35 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $17.35 million and $232,495.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00404073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,159,681 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

