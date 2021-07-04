Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

GTES traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 362,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,645. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

