Gati Al-Jebouri Acquires 281,363 Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 281,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,881.78 ($22,056.15).

LON PERE opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. Pembridge Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.96 ($0.16).

Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

