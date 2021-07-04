Gati Al-Jebouri Acquires 281,363 Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 281,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,881.78 ($22,056.15).
LON PERE opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. Pembridge Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.96 ($0.16).
About Pembridge Resources
